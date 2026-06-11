Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 39,648 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,769 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $41,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $191.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here