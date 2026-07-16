Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,959 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.1% during the first quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company's stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company's stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,156.67 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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