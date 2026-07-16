Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $26.58 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,382 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 29,239 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.04.

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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