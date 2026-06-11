Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,616 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $7,922,519,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after buying an additional 400,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $89.15 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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