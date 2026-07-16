Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $44.52 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 50,370 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $44,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3%

GILD opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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