Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $54.48 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,713 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $54,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:XOM opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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