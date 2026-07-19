Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

DELL stock opened at $397.18 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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