Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,203 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $342.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $487.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.33.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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