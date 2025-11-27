Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the second quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $249.27 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here