Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $263.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $249.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here