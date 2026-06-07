Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,756 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Illumina were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,450,880. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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