Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $312.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average of $306.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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