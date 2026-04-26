Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases Shares of 59,198 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after purchasing an additional 909,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,955,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,668,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,406 shares of company stock valued at $16,639,624. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $198.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average is $202.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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