Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 75,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 7,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $490,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,154,275.40. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 7,449 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $491,782.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,801.10. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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