Inceptionr LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Micron, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains strong even after the recent rally.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Micron, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains strong even after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles and analyst notes highlight Micron as a top AI infrastructure and growth stock, supported by strong demand for HBM, DRAM, and NAND, plus upbeat long-term margin expectations.

Several recent articles and analyst notes highlight Micron as a top AI infrastructure and growth stock, supported by strong demand for HBM, DRAM, and NAND, plus upbeat long-term margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s selection of Bechtel for its New York semiconductor project underscores progress on its U.S. manufacturing expansion, which could improve long-term supply capacity and strategic positioning. Micron Selects Bechtel as Construction Partner for Historic New York Semiconductor Project

Micron’s selection of Bechtel for its New York semiconductor project underscores progress on its U.S. manufacturing expansion, which could improve long-term supply capacity and strategic positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Micron appointed AI/cloud veteran Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a governance move that supports the company’s technology focus but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Micron Appoints Alexis Black Björlin to Board of Directors

Micron appointed AI/cloud veteran Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a governance move that supports the company’s technology focus but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says the stock’s sharp run-up has left it vulnerable to volatility and short-term profit-taking ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report.

Recent commentary says the stock’s sharp run-up has left it vulnerable to volatility and short-term profit-taking ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple stories note that memory and AI chip stocks have pulled back on risk-off sentiment, geopolitical concerns, and broader semiconductor weakness, which has pressured MU despite its strong fundamentals.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.7%

MU stock opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $652.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $707.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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