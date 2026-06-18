Incline Global Management LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000. GE Vernova comprises 3.7% of Incline Global Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,015.25 and its 200-day moving average is $842.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.04 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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