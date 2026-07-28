Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the period. Incyte comprises 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $120.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.43. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Incyte from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $123.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

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About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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