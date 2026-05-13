Independent Advisor Alliance Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,089 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Oracle were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 121,623 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 2,196 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.10. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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