Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,094 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,094 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celestica by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 385.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $301.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.34. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.11 and a 1 year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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