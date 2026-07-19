Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,423 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its position in Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $154.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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