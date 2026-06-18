Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 384,570 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 384,570 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 4.3% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.71% of eBay worth $674,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 4,452,655.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $182,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in eBay by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $161,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in eBay by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $315,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 95,233 shares of company stock worth $10,446,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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