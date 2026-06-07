ING Groep NV Acquires 69,202 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $401.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here