ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 22,342 Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,074,750,000 after buying an additional 147,041 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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