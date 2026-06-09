ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 346,800 SentinelOne, Inc. $S

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 346,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $215,123.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,823.28. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $38,483.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 457,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,727.75. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,313 shares of company stock worth $6,916,902. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SentinelOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SentinelOne wasn't on the list.

While SentinelOne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here