ING Groep NV Has $317.16 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 196,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.9% of ING Groep NV's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of Bank of America worth $317,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

BAC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore decreased their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

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Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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