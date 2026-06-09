ING Groep NV Invests $6.49 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here