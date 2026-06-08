ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 638,156 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.24 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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