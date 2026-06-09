ING Groep NV Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after acquiring an additional 444,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock worth $965,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock worth $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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