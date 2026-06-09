Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Stake Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,487 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingredion by 166.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $98.29 and a one year high of $140.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Ingredion's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Ingredion

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle, a move that could expand its portfolio in texturants, sugar reduction, fortification, and multi-ingredient systems. Ingredion Announces Recommended All-Cash Acquisition of Tate & Lyle

Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle, a move that could expand its portfolio in texturants, sugar reduction, fortification, and multi-ingredient systems. Positive Sentiment: The deal is being framed as a strategic fit that creates a larger global specialty-ingredients platform with broader geographic supply networks and more diverse customer applications. Ingredion to acquire Tate & Lyle

The deal is being framed as a strategic fit that creates a larger global specialty-ingredients platform with broader geographic supply networks and more diverse customer applications. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted the takeover premium and the scale of the transaction, signaling management’s willingness to deploy capital for growth rather than rely only on organic expansion. Ingredion Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire Tate & Lyle

Media coverage highlighted the takeover premium and the scale of the transaction, signaling management’s willingness to deploy capital for growth rather than rely only on organic expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may also be waiting for details on integration costs, financing, and potential earnings accretion/dilution, which could affect how the market ultimately values the acquisition. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) M&A Call Transcript

Investors may also be waiting for details on integration costs, financing, and potential earnings accretion/dilution, which could affect how the market ultimately values the acquisition. Negative Sentiment: The acquisition is a sizable cash commitment, which could raise leverage or pressure near-term free cash flow if synergies take time to materialize.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INGR shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

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