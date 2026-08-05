Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth is strengthening the AI investment case. Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Amazon AWS growth article

Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Amazon analyst targets and AWS backlog

Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization is broadening. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Amazon Prime Video AI article

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Recent momentum may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Amazon rating downgrade

Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Negative Sentiment: Bezos’ planned sale is the main near-term overhang. The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale

The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Negative Sentiment: Risks from spending and regulation remain. Amazon faces very large AI capital commitments, negative free cash flow and future data-center lease obligations. New Jersey also sued over alleged delivery-network wage suppression, while a court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping tools to continue operating on Amazon’s platform, potentially increasing competitive and security concerns. Big Tech AI data-center lease obligations

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $246.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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