Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $350.00 to $288.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.68.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $210.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $263.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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