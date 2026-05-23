Insight Inv LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Insight Inv LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,599 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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