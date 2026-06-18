Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $596.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.36. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $697.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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