Inspire Investing LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,448.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,533.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,223.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $671.18 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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