Insulet Corporation $PODD Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of Insulet worth $30,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Insulet by 462.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 1,011,369 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 283,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 712.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 279,587 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $165.35 on Monday. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.79 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Insulet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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