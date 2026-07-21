Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 51,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Insulet worth $36,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $896,916,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $568,274,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $420,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,794,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 806,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $229,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here