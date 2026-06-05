Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,302 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

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Sandisk Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,759.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,861.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Article

Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Article

Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Article

Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. SEC filing

Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. Negative Sentiment: One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Article

One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Negative Sentiment: Another report flagged record-high short interest alongside Sandisk’s soaring stock price, which suggests the move has become crowded and could be vulnerable if momentum fades. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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