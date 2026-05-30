Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 40,399 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,325 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 40,399 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.50.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 2.5%

Cigna Group stock opened at $277.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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