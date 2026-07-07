Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.45. 20,222,103 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,368,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an expanded AI platform agreement with GNP Seguros , its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, which broadens the company’s international footprint and supports its push beyond government contracts. Article Title

Palantir announced an expanded AI platform agreement with , its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, which broadens the company’s international footprint and supports its push beyond government contracts. Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy from Neutral , citing its growing role as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Analyst upgrades can help reinforce confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Article Title

, citing its growing role as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Analyst upgrades can help reinforce confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argued that Palantir’s recent selloff may have created a more attractive entry point, with some noting strong revenue growth, high net retention, and expanding commercial adoption. Article Title

Several commentary pieces argued that Palantir’s recent selloff may have created a more attractive entry point, with some noting strong revenue growth, high net retention, and expanding commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are still weighing Palantir’s high valuation against its rapid growth, with multiple articles this week highlighting both bullish long-term AI demand and concerns that the stock remains expensive after its sharp run-up. Article Title

Investors are still weighing Palantir’s high valuation against its rapid growth, with multiple articles this week highlighting both bullish long-term AI demand and concerns that the stock remains expensive after its sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to the stock’s steep decline from its highs and ongoing concerns about insider selling and prior volatility, which may cap enthusiasm even after the latest bounce. Article Title

Some recent coverage pointed to the stock’s steep decline from its highs and ongoing concerns about insider selling and prior volatility, which may cap enthusiasm even after the latest bounce. Negative Sentiment: Palantir also faces lingering risk from political scrutiny around its UK NHS contract, which remains an overhang for investors watching government renewal risk. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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