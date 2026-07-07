Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $29.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,653. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $326.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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