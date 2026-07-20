Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $50.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,303 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 35,764 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $50,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $333.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $303.61 and its 200-day moving average is $277.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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