Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 20,136 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 149.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Key American Electric Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP Texas secured up to $3.26 billion in U.S. Department of Energy loan support to upgrade and harden the Texas power grid, a move that should help fund reliability projects and may reduce customer costs over time. Article Title

AEP Texas secured up to in U.S. Department of Energy loan support to upgrade and harden the Texas power grid, a move that should help fund reliability projects and may reduce customer costs over time. Positive Sentiment: The federal loan is being framed as a growth and resiliency catalyst for AEP Texas, with reports saying it could support major grid improvements while helping save customers an estimated $685 million . Article Title

The federal loan is being framed as a growth and resiliency catalyst for AEP Texas, with reports saying it could support major grid improvements while helping save customers an estimated . Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with AEP receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with AEP receiving an average recommendation of which can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. power companies are scrambling to secure transformers and other critical grid equipment as surging AI data-center demand tightens supply chains and raises costs, a broader industry issue that could benefit utilities with strong execution but also increase capital and procurement pressure. Article Title

Reuters reported that U.S. power companies are scrambling to secure transformers and other critical grid equipment as surging AI data-center demand tightens supply chains and raises costs, a broader industry issue that could benefit utilities with strong execution but also increase capital and procurement pressure. Negative Sentiment: AEP Texas said crews are working to restore power in storm-hit Abilene, highlighting extensive damage and near-term operational disruption that can weigh on sentiment even if restoration is completed quickly. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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