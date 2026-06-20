Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 140.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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