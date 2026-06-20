Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 14,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,291 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.72 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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