Integris Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1,954.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,739 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $146.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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