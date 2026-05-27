Integrity Alliance LLC. Grows Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,962 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 47,726 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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