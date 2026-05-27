Integrity Alliance LLC. Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in Visa were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $327.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.17. The company has a market cap of $586.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $386.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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