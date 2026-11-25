Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,320 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 39,334 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Southern Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 26,643 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Recent Intel Headlines

These are some of the INTC headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Intel Gains From Strong Operating Margin Growth

There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure comes from a broader pullback in chip stocks after Monday’s rally faded. Intel’s move is part of the sector’s retreat, rather than a reaction to a single new company announcement. Chip Stocks Give Back Nvidia Rally

The immediate pressure comes from a broader pullback in chip stocks after Monday’s rally faded. Intel’s move is part of the sector’s retreat, rather than a reaction to a single new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: Intel also faces a securities class action following its latest results. The lawsuit includes allegations concerning PC demand and inventory; these are claims, not established findings, but add legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action

Intel Stock Down 8.1%

Intel stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and related technologies. Its products include central processing units for personal computers and servers, graphics and AI accelerators, and platforms and components for data center, networking, and edge computing applications. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and related services for Intel and external customers. Intel serves customers and businesses around the world through its products, technologies, and manufacturing operations.

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