International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $83,268,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $979.30. 31,541,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $923.27 and its 200-day moving average is $578.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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