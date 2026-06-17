International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,108 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $119,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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